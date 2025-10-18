Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Rakkasa' short movie review: Comedy meets empathy is this deft short

The film beautifully captures this by shooting on location, amongst the crowd. It also features non-trained actors except the ones playing lead roles.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 20:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Rakkasa | Kannada (YouTube)
4.5/5
Director:G Vishnu
Cast:Avinash Rai, Rohith Baikady, Bhuvan Manipal, Nityananda Shettigar, Prashant Udyavara
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 20:31 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie ReviewShort film

Follow us on :

Follow Us