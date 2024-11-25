Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ranbir on criticism for doing 'Sanju', 'Animal': Important to dabble in different genres, characters

In a measured response, the actor said he agrees with the opinion that it is 'our responsibility to come with movies which bring a positive change to the society'.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 10:38 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir KapoorTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us