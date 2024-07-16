Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh looks regal at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding

Ranveer Singh is renowned for his versatility as an actor, showcasing unparalleled talent and infectious energy both on and off screen. Ranveer turned heads again with his distinctive fashion at the celebrated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, presenting back-to-back stunning royal looks.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 10:15 IST

Ranveer Singh exuded royalty while reflecting his vibrant personality, making a memorable statement at the wedding.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer took to social media and shared the look, he explained it well in the caption with two emojis.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Wearing a long kurta with colorful stripes, Ranveer added extra flair to his jaw-dropping royal look with his ponytail, shiny beard, and shades.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer completed his look with accessories and a watch.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The post went viral on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh has captivated his fans' hearts with his impeccable style that win over each time.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Looking ahead, Ranveer is set to dazzle us on screen with Singham Again.

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Published 16 July 2024, 10:15 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer Singhfashion

