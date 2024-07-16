Ranveer Singh looks regal at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding

Ranveer Singh exuded royalty while reflecting his vibrant personality, making a memorable statement at the wedding.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer took to social media and shared the look, he explained it well in the caption with two emojis.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Wearing a long kurta with colorful stripes, Ranveer added extra flair to his jaw-dropping royal look with his ponytail, shiny beard, and shades.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer completed his look with accessories and a watch.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The post went viral on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh has captivated his fans' hearts with his impeccable style that win over each time.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Looking ahead, Ranveer is set to dazzle us on screen with Singham Again.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Published 16 July 2024, 10:15 IST