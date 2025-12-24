Specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220p) 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 4500 nits peak brightness | Durability: IP68+IP69 rating & Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield for the display| Processor: 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with Adreno 722 GPU | Operating System: Android 16-based Hello UI (guaranteed to get three years of Android OS update up to 2028 and four years of security updates up to 2029) | RAM + Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage | Primary camera: main 50MP (with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and a 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (with Auto Focus camera, macro option) with LED flash| Front camera: 50MP sensor| Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charger | Colours: PANTONE-certified Bronze Green, Lily Pad and Gadget Grey | Price: Rs 29,999.