Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rare still images from ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Teesri Kasam’, 'Umrao Jaan' to be exhibited

It will kick-start from September 20, at Piramal NCPA Gallery in South Mumbai.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 14:10 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us