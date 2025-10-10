<p>Veteran Indian film actor Sandhya Shantaram, wife of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, died on October 4. She was 94. Sandhya was Shantaram’s third wife and starred as the leading lady in his films. </p><p>Shantaram discovered her when he was looking for a new face for his Marathi film 'Amar Bhoopali' (1951). Based on the life of Honaji Bala, a folk poet and musician from Maharashtra, it explores the conflict between art and society and how art is immortal. Sandhya plays a noble woman who has great admiration for the poet and eventually becomes his inspiration. </p><p>Sandhya, known for her strong screen presence and graceful dance, then acted in 12 films, all directed by Shantaram.</p><p>A list of five films featuring some of the actor's best performances.</p><p><strong>Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955)</strong></p><p>The film follows dancers Giridhar and Neela, who go through rigorous training under Giridhar’s strict father Mangal, a classical dance guru, for a prestigious dance competition. When the dancers fall in love with each other, their emotions threaten the discipline required for the art forcing Mangal to replace Neela. It is one of the earliest films made in Technicolor.</p><p><strong>Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957)</strong></p><p>Widely regarded as one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, Do Aankehn Barah Haath, follows a jail warden who believes in reform over punishment. </p><p><strong>Navrang (1959)</strong></p><p>Set in the backdrop of colonial India, Navrang is known for its poetic storytelling and the visual and lyrical masterpiece, ‘Aadha hai Chandramaa’. It follows a poet and his inner world of imagination that slowly collides with harsh reality. </p><p><strong>Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli (1971)</strong></p><p>A rich girl who loves dancing, runs away to join an entertainment troupe rebelling against her father’s wishes to pursue her passion. It was the first Indian film where all songs were recorded in stereophonic sound. </p><p><strong>Pinjara (1972)</strong></p><p>Exploring themes of hypocrisy and desire, ‘Pinjara’, a Marathi film, follows a school teacher who wants to protect his community from a seductive tamasha dancer, eventually falling in love with her. </p>