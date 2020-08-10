Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED again in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED again in SSR case

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 10 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 11:48 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: AFP Photo

Actress and model Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for the actor’s death, appeared for the Enforcement Directorate for the second round of grilling session on Monday.

Reha, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit Chakraborty were seen going inside the ED office on Monday.

On Friday, Rhea, Showik, her former manager Shruti Modi and chartered accountant Ritesh Shah had appeared before the ED. On Saturday, Showik was questioned by the ED again and he left the ED office only on Sunday morning.

The statements of Rhea and Showik, who were business partners of Sushant Singh Rajput in a company, are being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They were asked about his personal businesses, income, investments and financial dealings.

The ED has also sought details of two properties of Rhea - one in Khar and another in Navi Mumbai.

