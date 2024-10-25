Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' wins big at MAMI 2024

<p>Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production, <em>Girls Will Be Girls</em>, continues to make waves globally, winning several awards at the esteemed 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Directed by Suchi Talati, the film—already celebrated at festivals like Sundance—earned four more accolades at MAMI, including the Film Critics Guild Sensitivity Award, Young Critics Choice Award, Jury Special Mention in the South Asian Film category, and the Netpac Award.</p><p>Starring Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, and Jitin Gulati, this film presents an intricate narrative filled with complex characters and sensitive direction. Under the production of Chadha and Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios, in association with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, <em>Girls Will Be Girls</em> has won the admiration of both audiences and critics.</p>.<p>Expressing their excitement about the film’s success, Richa Chadha shared, "Winning these awards at MAMI feels like a homecoming for us. After the incredible journey Girls Will Be Girls has had at international festivals, it's truly heartwarming to see the film being embraced with such love and appreciation on our home turf. the talented cast of Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, and Jitin Gulati delivered performances that were both raw and authentic. Ali and I are so proud of what we've achieved with Girls Will Be Girls and are thrilled that it’s getting the recognition it deserves"</p><p>Ali Fazal says - "What makes these wins even more special is that the film was especially recognised in the gender category. As a man, and a cinephile I am so excited to see these stories about women told by women. They are resonating with a wide range of audiences in a profound way. We owe this success to our incredible team. Shuchi's direction brought the story to life in the most beautiful manner."</p><p>Praised for its evocative nostalgia and thought-provoking subjects, the film highlights a tender female perspective. It sets a precedent as both an outstanding piece of filmmaking and a testament to the evolving nature of Indian cinema, where unconventional tales are being embraced more widely than ever.</p>