<p>Just when the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh mimicking the <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kantara">Kantara</a></em> scene started to deplete, Karnataka Film Industry’s multifaceted Rishab Shetty has attracted another unwarranted controversy. Rishab Shetty's appreciation post backing superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa’s film <em>The</em> <em>Devil</em> has attracted criticims by the netizens.</p>.<p>A day ahead of the release of Darshan's film <em>Devil</em>, the <em>Kantara</em> actor took to social media and wrote, “Wishing @dasadarshan Sir and the entire team of Devil a blockbuster release! May the film set the screens on fire. #Devil #PrakashVeer @AJANEESHB." (sic) </p><p>The post didn’t go well with the netizens with many feeling that the public support was inappropriate given that Challenging Star Darshan is facing grave charges for his alleged involvement in the murder of a fan, Renukaswamy. This post has led critics to question Rishab’s decision to support the D Boss's film at this time.</p>.<p>Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You are wishing a man of no values, a gentleman just ignores. This darshan must be encountered.” Another comment read, “Total u turn ??? What a shame that you are supporting and wishing a criminal in jail ?” </p><p>"Sir, life is more about holding up your morals! Post this doesn’t feel good!," said a disapproving user. “Why r u supporting a murderer,” said another X user. </p><p>The social media users were largely outraged by the post, which supported a public figure who is in custody for grave charges related to a fan's murder. Further, it sparked a debate into a demand for influential figures use their platforms responsibly and take a moral stand that benefits society.</p>.<p>Darshan's movie titled <em>The Devil</em>, a highly anticipated Kannada action-thriller, hit the theaters today. Helmed by Prakash Veer, the movie also stars Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar and Achyuth Kumar. It's known as a stylish, action-packed film promising power, vengeance, and true love with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.</p>