Robert Downey Jr returns to Marvel as Doctor Doom

San Diego: Robert Downey Jr. stunned fans as he removed a mask during Saturday's San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, revealing that the Iron Man actor will rejoin the franchise as one of Marvel's biggest villains named Doctor Doom.

The panel was flooded with hooded figures concealed by masks that resembled the iconic comic book villain known for his skills in both sorcery and science when Downey Jr. revealed himself.

"I like playing complicated characters," he said as fans began to chant his name.

The Russo Brothers, who are returning to direct both Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers Secret Wars, believe that while Downey Jr. has a "new mask," he, the rest of the Marvel team, and everyone else has the "same task" of helping to "create the greatest possible experience" at the movie theater.

Another major villain joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is cosmic entity called Galactus, which will be the antagonist of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The panel had plenty more showstopping moments, as it began with a boisterous "Deadpool choir," inspired by the recent film Deadpool and Wolverine, which Marvel president Kevin Feige said set the box office record for the highest grossing R-rated film ever on Saturday.

Different iterations of the silly, red-costumed character named "Deadpool" danced around the Hall H floor, walking amidst the seated attendees as the film's anthem Like a Prayer by Madonna played.