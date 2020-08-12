Rohit Roy opens up on being compared with brother Ronit

Actor Rohit Roy, who became a popular name in the TV space with the critically-acclaimed Swabhimaan, says that he is not too worried about being compared with brother and powerhouse performer Ronit Roy as the two have rarely collaborated for projects. He adds that he initially thought he was better than him but soon changed his mind. He also opens about his latest release Locked In Love, a series of five stories that was shot during the Covid-19 lockdown.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

What encouraged you to work on Locked In Love?

The main trigger was that we had two talents (himself and wife Manasi Roy) at home and wanted to get the creative juices following.

What were the challenges associated with shooting the project during lockdown?

The constraints are obvious. We could only shoot for about three to four hours in a day as we did not have resources for lighting. Moreover, as we were shooting in the same location it was a challenge to make things look different. Also, since I was directing my wife, it was a task to convince her that I was right. (On a lighter note) wives will never agree that the husbands are right. She is my biggest critic.

What is your take on the OTT revolution?

You can watch what you want and where you are. There is a lot of flexibility. All our lives, we have had to rush home to watch your favourite show or leave work early as you have to catch a movie. Now, things have changed because of the digital medium.

How did the acting bug bite you?

There was no ‘Eureka’ moment in my life. I actually came to Mumbai for my MBA. I was not interested in acting and even scoffed when Ronit became an actor. I used to tell my mother ‘see what type of things he is doing on screen’. Then destiny played a role and Swabhimaan happened. In a way, I became an actor by accident.

Were you worried about being compared with Ronit?

We were compared initially but not in the long run as we were complete outsiders. There was no pressure on me due to this reason as I thought I was better than him. However, now I have realised that he is much bigger and better than me. He has also gone through the grind Moreover, we worked together briefly in (the TV show) Sarkarr and then in Kaabil and that’s about all.

Any plans of returning to TV?

I did TV when the medium was in a nascent stage. Then films happened For me, the medium is not that important. However, I hope to produce content for TV and web in the future.

What advice would you like to give to newcomers?

The only advice I would like to give is lage raho Munna bhai. You need to be resilient and have the tenacity to survive. Moreover, please train yourself before pursuing a career in the field.