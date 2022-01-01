'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam', 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Brahmastra': Pan-India movies to look forward to in 2022

The year 2021 proved to be one in which pan-India content garnered attention for the right reasons. Telugu star Allu Arjun gave strong proof of his star power when Pushpa: The Rise emerged as a success across five languages, establishing 'Bunny' as a force to reckoned with, Suriya hit the right notes with Jai Bhim, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'.Similarly, Ranveer Singh's 83 received rave reviews across the country, The new year promises to be no different from the one gone by on this front. Here is a look at the major pan-India movie slated to hit the screens in 2022.

RRR

The S S Rajamouli-helmed movie is set in the 1920s and revolves around the 'dosti' between the tribal leader Bheem, played by Jr NTR, and the revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan. It is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga and caters to those fond of larger-than-life period dramas. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran. RRR is slated to hit the screens on January 7.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which revolves around the relationship between a heartthrob and his 'Juliet'. Judging by the trailer, the flick will feature stellar visuals and a passionate 'flirtationship'. The film will hit the screens on January 14.

Vikrant Rona

Sudeep, a popular name across industries, will be seen in a new avatar in the fantasy drama Vikrant Rona. The biggie is touted to be a potential gamechanger for the mass hero and marks his first collaboration with Anup Bhandari. The film is slated to premiere in theatres on February 24.

KGF Chapter 2

Yash emerged as a force to be reckoned with in 2018 when KGF opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and proved to be a treat for the mass audience. Its sequel, which was originally to hit the screens last year, will premiere in theatres on April 14. The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part, something that has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs. KGF Chapter 2 features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and marks his Sandalwood debut.

Adipurush

Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, an adaptation of The Ramayana. The film is being directed by Om Raut, who made his Bollywood debut with Tanhaji, and celebrates 'the victory of good over evil'. It stars Kriti Sanon as Sita while Shaif Ali Khan plays the antagonist 'Lankesh'. Adipurush will hit the screens on August 11

Salaar

The Baahubali hero, who went on a signing spree last year, has teamed up with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for the action drama Salaar. It features him in the role of a 'violent man' and caters to the masses. Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female protagonist and is her first film with 'Darling'.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda, the star of films such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is set to woo the pan-India audience with the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed actioner features 'Rowdy' in the role of a fighter and is likely to appeal to the 'Gen Y' audience. Liger. backed by Karan Johar, has an impressive cast that includes Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan and legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite each other in the eagerly-awaited mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It marks the beginning of a trilogy and reportedly features top-notch visual effects. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, which has been on the floors for a while, is scheduled to be released this September

