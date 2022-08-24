Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan lock horns in 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

Saif, Hrithik lock horns in 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

A modern retelling of the classic folktale 'Baital Pachisi', the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 24 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 14:16 ist
Credit: Twitter/@iHrithik

It's a clash of the titans as Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan pack a powerful punch in the Vikram Vedha teaser, which was released by the makers on Wednesday.

A modern retelling of the classic folktale 'Baital Pachisi', the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. The 2017 hit film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles.

Vikram, a tough cop (Saif), sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik). But tables turn when Vikram's perception about the difference between the good and the evil gets blurry as he is caught in the web of stories spun by Vedha.

Director duo Pushkar&Gayatri, who also helmed the original film, shared the teaser of Vikram Vedha (Hindi) on Twitter.

"The story of Vikram Vedha has been like our baby since its inception. Over the years we have nurtured and grown with it. Today we are happy & proud to present a piece of our heart to all of you. #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW," they said in the tweet.

The film, a YNOT Studios production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth.

Also starring Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra, Vikram Vedha is slated to be released in theatres on September 30. 

