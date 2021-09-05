Saira Banu discharged from hospital

Saira Banu discharged from hospital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 05 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 19:32 ist
Credit: Twitter/TheDilipKumar

Veteran actor Saira Banu has returned home after being discharged from a hospital here, close family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Sunday.

The 77-year-old "Padosan" actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

"Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Farooqui told PTI.

On Thursday, a hospital doctor had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem -- acute coronary syndrome.

Saira Banu's husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The couple, who acted together in several films, including "Sagina" and "Gopi", got married in 1966.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film “Junglee” and went on to appear in movies such as “Bluff Master”, “Jhuk Gaya Aasman”, “Aayi Milan Ki Bela”, “Pyar Mohabbat”, “Victoria No. 203”, “Aadmi Aur Insaan”, “Resham Ki Dori”, “Shagird” and “Diwana”.

Saira Banu
bollywood
Dilip Kumar

