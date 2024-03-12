Salman Khan announces his new project with AR Muragadoss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday surprised his fans with the announcement of his new project, to be directed by celebrated filmmaker A R Muragadoss.

The announcement of this thrilling new venture by Salman Khan promises to captivate 'Salmaniacs' and redefine cinematic excellence.

Backed by Salman's close friend Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the project is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

The 'Bollywood Bhai' took the spotlight on social media with the announcement.

"Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025," (sic).