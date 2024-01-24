Salman Khan's picture from Riyadh Joy Awards goes viral

Salman Khan is one of the most prominent and loved stars of Indian Cinema. Having featured in several blockbusters, the superstar has set an unbreakable record for the consecutive 17 films in the 100 crores club and has also delivered one of the biggest hits of 2023 with Tiger 3 which made 500 crores at the worldwide box office.
Recently, Salman attended the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was invited by Turki Alalshikh to attend the award ceremony. This was his second appearance at the event, following his visit to the ceremony in 2022, where he was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year Award' at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.
Salman presented the 'Lifetime Achievements Award' to Egyptian actress Essad Younes at the event.
Following the completion of the prestigious award ceremony, the members presented there clicked a picture together. Salman Khan shared the picture on his social media and captioned, "@turkialalshik" (sic).
Salman Khan posed with the legends of the Hollywood cinema and during the award function, veteran film-maker and actor Anthony Hopkins also met Khan and shared picture with him.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing hard for his next ambitious film The Bull, which marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the film is directed by Shershaah helmer Vishnu Vardhan.