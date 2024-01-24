Salman Khan's picture from Riyadh Joy Awards goes viral

Salman Khan is one of the most prominent and loved stars of Indian Cinema. Having featured in several blockbusters, the superstar has set an unbreakable record for the consecutive 17 films in the 100 crores club and has also delivered one of the biggest hits of 2023 with Tiger 3 which made 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

Recently, Salman attended the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was invited by Turki Alalshikh to attend the award ceremony. This was his second appearance at the event, following his visit to the ceremony in 2022, where he was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year Award' at the Joy Awards in Riyadh.

Salman presented the 'Lifetime Achievements Award' to Egyptian actress Essad Younes at the event.