Mumbai tops in economic fraud cases among metro cities in 2023: NCRB data

In the list metropolitan cities, Mumbai was followed by Hyderabad with 5,728 cases of economic offences registered, whereas Jaipur occupied the third spot with 5,304 such cases.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 19:10 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 19:10 IST
India News

