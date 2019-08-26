Salman's "Inshallah" not to release soon

Superstar Salman Khan on Aug.26 announced that his much-awaited film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not release on Eid 2020.

Titled "Inshallah", the love story features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

"The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah," Salman, 53, posted on Twitter.

The film is co-produced by the actor and Bhansali's production banners.

Bhansali is re-teaming with Salman as a lead in a film after two decades.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Salman. The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

He also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.