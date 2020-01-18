Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.