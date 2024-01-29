Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' bags Best VFX and Best Action at Filmfare Awards

While Shah Rukh Khan won hearts all over the world with his movies Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki last year, he is dominating the award ceremonies as well. As the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 concluded, Jawan booked its phenomenal triumph by taking home awards in two categories, ‘Best VFX’ and ‘Best Action’.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment won the Filmfare Award for ‘Best VFX’ for Jawan. On the other hand, Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Sunil Rodrigues won the Filmfare Award for ‘Best Action’ for Jawan.