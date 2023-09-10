SRK's 'Jawan' earns Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in three days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has raised Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, the makers said Sunday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared the India and the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.