Shah Rukh's next production 'Betaal' to hit Netflix on May 24

"Betaal", a horror series produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to start streaming on May 24, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham, who previously helmed another horror series "Ghoul" for the streaming platform.

Nikhil Mahajan is credited as co-director of the series, which is co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

"Here's 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm.

"Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia," the tweet on the official page of Red Chillies Entertainment read.

"Betaal" stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra.

SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, Hollywood stable famous for making horror hits such as "The Purge", "Get Out", "The Invisible Man", among others are also attached as collaborators.

Shah Rukh earlier produced spy thriller "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, for the streamer.