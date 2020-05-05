Shah Rukh's 'Betaal' to hit Netflix on May 24

Shah Rukh's next production 'Betaal' to hit Netflix on May 24

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 05 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 18:55 ist
Reuters/File photo

"Betaal", a horror series produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to start streaming on May 24, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham, who previously helmed another horror series "Ghoul" for the streaming platform.

Nikhil Mahajan is credited as co-director of the series, which is co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

"Here's 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm.

"Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia," the tweet on the official page of Red Chillies Entertainment read.

"Betaal" stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra.

SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, Hollywood stable famous for making horror hits such as "The Purge", "Get Out", "The Invisible Man", among others are also attached as collaborators.

Shah Rukh earlier produced spy thriller "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, for the streamer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shah Rukh Khan
Netflix
Horror

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 