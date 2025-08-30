Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari' earns Rs 7.37 crore at box office on first day

Set against the backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy features Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 08:59 IST
bollywoodSidharth Malhotrabox office collection

Follow us on :

Follow Us