<p>Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, officially announced the name of their newborn daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. Taking to social media, the couple made their daughter’s much-anticipated public debut by sharing a glimpse, revealing only the little one's feet adorned with a white bootie. The caption read, "From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻<br>our divine blessing, our princess,<br><br>Saraayah Malhotra<br>सरायाह मल्होत्रा✨. (sic)</p>.<p>The couple have been over the moon since welcoming their baby, and the announcement of their daughter’s name has left fans gushing with joy. Fans and well-wishers flooded the post with likes and comments and hailed the couple for picking a unique and meaningful name. Saraayah is a unique name, reportedly combining elements from their own names or taken from a special meaning in their lives.</p><p>Fans are now eagerly awaiting a full picture of Saraayah, but for now, they are celebrating the name reveal along with the heartwarming glimpse shared by the proud parents.</p><p>On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in <em>Param Sundari</em>, is busy with <em>Vvan - Force of the Forest</em> and he is reportedly also part of <em>Race 4</em>, both scheduled to release in 2026. While Kiara Advani was last seen in <em>Game Changer</em> and <em>War 2, </em>and is currently on sabbatical, dedicating her time to her newborn child. </p>