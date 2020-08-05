Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for Covid-19

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for coronavirus

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 05 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 14:01 ist
Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. Credit: Facebook/@SPB

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for coronavirus and is receiving treatment at a private hospital here.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page, the playback singer said though doctors advised him to get quarantined at home since his infection is “very mild.” Since it would be difficult to get quarantined at home with family members around, the singer said, he is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

“I am in safe hands and (doctors) are taking care of me. I am perfectly alright except the cold. Fever has also subsided. I thank everyone for their concern. I am in the hospital only to take rest as there will not be any disturbance here,” he said.

Balasubrahmanyam, whose magical voice mesmerized millions of music lovers, said he got tested for coronavirus after he had throat congestion, cold and fever.

“I had a fever on and off. Since I did not want to take things easy, I went to a hospital where I was tested for coronavirus. The doctors have said I have a very mild (infection) of coronavirus. They advised home quarantine,” he said.

 

 

 

Entertainment
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
Chennai

