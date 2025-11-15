<p><strong>The Traveller (1974)</strong></p>.<p>This Abbas Kiarostami classic is about a school boy who is neglected by his parents. All he dreams of is to accumulate enough money to take a bus ride to a big city and watch his favourite soccer team play. If he has to lie and steal, he will. <br>On Mubi</p>.<p><strong>Kummatty (1979)</strong></p>.<p>Based on folklore, G Aravindan’s film tells the tale of a mysterious wanderer who visits a village in Kerala. He turns all the children into animals using his sorcery. Through a surrealistic narrative, the film talks about compassion and empathy.<br>Restored version on YouTube</p>.<p><strong>Bettada Hoovu (1985)</strong></p>.<p>Directed by N Lakshminarayan, ‘Bettada Hoovu’ is about Ramu, a poor boy who goes on an expedition to hunt for a mountain flower to earn money to buy a book. <br>On SunNxt</p>.<p><strong>Cinema Paradiso (1988)</strong></p>.<p>When a film projectionist from his native town dies, Salvatore, a famous movie director returns after 30 years.</p>.Prayer, march song, anthem: The many colours of Vande mataram.<p>He reminisces about his childhood, his relationship with the projectionist and how he fell in love with cinema. It is directed by Giuseppe Tornatore.<br>On Amazon Rentals </p>.<p><strong>The White Balloon (1995)</strong></p>.<p>Director Jafar Panahi follows a seven-year-old girl, who pleads with her mother to buy her a goldfish. When her mother finally gives her the money, she loses it in the market. On YouTube</p>.<p><strong>Children of Heaven (1997) </strong></p>.<p>Directed by the legendary filmmaker Majid Majidi, ‘Children of Heaven’ follows Ali’s attempts to get a new pair of shoes for his little sister Zahra, after he misplaces her shoes at a grocery store. <br>On Apple T V</p>