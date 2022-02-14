Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson to host American Song Contest

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are set to host American Song Contest, the upcoming musical competition series at NBC.

According to Deadline, the announcement was made in a promo that aired at the start of the Super Bowl halftime show on the network. Snoop Dogg was one of the headliners at the event. 'American Song Contest' is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been organised for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually.

The show will premiere on March 21 and will run for eight weeks on Monday nights. The grand finale is scheduled for May 9, just ahead of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. "I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," Snoop Dogg tweeted.

Clarkson said that as a Eurovision fan, she is thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. "I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs," she said.

American Song Contest will feature live new music performances representing all 50 states, five US territories, and the nation's capital.

The 56 artists, who will be named at a later date, will compete to win the country's vote for the best hit song. A solo artist, duo or band will represent each location and perform an original song across three rounds.

'American Song Contest' is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Bjorkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T Owens.

Snoop Dogg and Clarkson also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

