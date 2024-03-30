So many trans roles, so few trans actors

Trinetra Haldar’s performance in Made in Heaven transcends mere visibility. By embodying Meher, a confident and independent individual navigating her life with dignity, Haldar brings authenticity to the character. Her portrayal is not just about representation; it’s about lived experiences informing art. This creates a powerful connection with the audience, allowing them to see Meher not only as a ‘trans character’ but as a complex individual. Trans individuals’ journey to the screen is a testament to the resilience and talent within the trans community, but it also shines a light on the numerous obstacles they face. Lack of access to training, financial constraints, and societal stigma create a hostile environment for aspiring trans artistes. The industry itself, often steeped in traditional practices and discriminatory attitudes, remains largely unaware of the wealth of talent waiting to be discovered.