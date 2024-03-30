So many trans roles, so few trans actors

Meher, a trans woman character in the second season of Prime Video’s most popular series Made in Heaven marked a watershed moment, not just for Indian web series, but for the representation of trans individuals in the Indian entertainment industry.
The show largely delved into the complexities of love, loss, and familial ties amidst Delhi’s high-society weddings. But it was the casting of Trinetra Haldar as ‘Meher’, a trans woman, that ignited conversations. Haldar’s powerful performance resonated deeply not only because of her talent, but also because she brought an authenticity rarely seen in Indian cinema — a trans woman playing a trans woman character.
Only a few trans women artistes like Trinetra, Negha Shahin, Ivanka Das, Kalki Subramaniam, Living Smile Vidya and Anjali Ameer have been seen on the screen. Apart from these names, there is a dearth of trans artistes in the industry. On the other hand, there is no representation of trans men’s stories.
Indian cinema has a long history of misrepresenting, misinterpreting and marginalising trans individuals. Decades ago, the only representation of trans individuals was through film songs. They were usually part of a large group of female dancers.
Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani in 'Sadak'.
The misrepresentation of trans individuals has a number of negative consequences. It perpetuates harmful stereotypes. When trans individuals are only portrayed in negative roles, it reinforces the idea that they are dangerous, immoral, or even subhuman. The portrayal of the ‘Raziabai’ character in the movie ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ is one of the more recent examples. This would put trans individuals at greater risk of discrimination and violence in their day-to-day life.
For decades, they were relegated to the margins or used to offer comic relief in films like Chachi 420 or seen as villainous figures in movies like Sadak and Murder 2. These portrayals fuelled societal prejudices, reinforcing the notion that trans individuals were ‘others,’ undeserving of empathy or understanding.
Trinetra Haldar’s performance in Made in Heaven transcends mere visibility. By embodying Meher, a confident and independent individual navigating her life with dignity, Haldar brings authenticity to the character. Her portrayal is not just about representation; it’s about lived experiences informing art. This creates a powerful connection with the audience, allowing them to see Meher not only as a ‘trans character’ but as a complex individual. Trans individuals’ journey to the screen is a testament to the resilience and talent within the trans community, but it also shines a light on the numerous obstacles they face. Lack of access to training, financial constraints, and societal stigma create a hostile environment for aspiring trans artistes. The industry itself, often steeped in traditional practices and discriminatory attitudes, remains largely unaware of the wealth of talent waiting to be discovered.
Casting directors often prioritise established cisgender artistes even for trans characters, as they are perceived as ‘safer bets’. This despite the growing demand for authentic portrayal.
Haldar’s success should not be seen as an isolated incident, but rather a stepping stone to a more inclusive future for Indian cinema. It reminds us that authentic representation is not just about visibility, but about creating space for diverse perspectives and challenging societal norms. By dismantling the barriers and being more inclusive, Indian cinema can unlock a wealth of talent and contribute to a more equitable and understanding society.
Some success stories serve as a beacon of hope for aspiring trans artistes, demonstrating that authenticity and talent can be recognised and celebrated.
Haldar’s success can lead to the creation of richer, more nuanced narratives that reflect the diverse experiences of trans individuals, moving beyond tokenism and embracing authenticity. By seeing trans individuals not as caricatures but as complex characters, viewers can develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for their experiences.
(The writer is a Kannada author. He teaches Journalism)