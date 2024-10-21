Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities begin with 'Pasupu Danchadam' ritual

<p>The countdown to one of the most anticipated wedding has begun with a sacred Godhuma Raayi ritual. Sobhita Dhulipala and actor Naga Chaitanya, who got engaged earlier this year, are gearing up for their big day. </p><p>With the pre-wedding rituals in full swing, Sobhita has delighted fans with stunning glimpses of the celebrations on her social media, captivating hearts everywhere.</p>.<p>Dressed in an exquisite Kanjivaram silk saree, the <em>Made In Heaven</em> actress captivated all as she embraced the ceremonies with elegance. The cherished Telugu ritual, Pasupu Danchatam, marks the beginning of the wedding festivities.</p><p>For the wedding ritual, Sobhita wore a stunning traditional silk saree, a heartfelt gift from her doting mother-in-law, Lakshmi Daggubati. The actress gracefully opted for this elegant choice, forgoing designer sarees.</p><p>Draped in a dazzling pink silk saree, Sobhita shimmered with gold jewelry and jasmine flowers adorning her hair, embodying timeless grace and opulence.</p><p>The glimpses of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding rituals are truly heartwarming, spreading like wildfire on social media.</p>