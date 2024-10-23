Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sonam Kapoor announced as new brand ambassador of Dior

Kapoor, an actor, producer, and a prominent fashion figure, will represent the brand's collections designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior said in a press release.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 09:27 IST
Entertainment NewsFashion industrySonam KapoorTrendingDior

Follow us on :

Follow Us