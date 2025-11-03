SRK Day: Fans go berserk as Shah Rukh Khan delivers viral dialogue from 'King' on stage

<p>Bollywood's 'baadshah', Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday was made even more special with the big title reveal of his much-anticipated movie, <em>King</em>. </p><p>His birthday celebration extended beyond the glimpse of his movie <em>King</em>, as a grand 'SRK Day' fan meet-and-greet was organised where the superstar met his ardent fans, and where his charm and wit blended with emotions, energy and euphoria.</p>.<p>Talking to a sea of fans, SRK managed to turn the evening into an unforgettable one as he was seen recreating <em>King</em>'s scene for his fans. While the teaser was buzzing on social media, SRK also delivered one of the most powerful dialogues from the stage -- “Bas unki ankhon mein yeh ehsaas dekha ki yeh unki aakhri saans hai, aur main uski wajah.”</p><p>His fans erupted in joy, witnessing him perform live on stage. </p><p>The gathering saw whistles, claps, and chants of 'King Khan' as the superstar brought his cinematic magic to life.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the title reveal of <em>King</em> was nothing short of a celebration. With the gripping first look and promo, birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan sent the audience into a frenzy within minutes.</p><p>The promo was packed with powerful dialogues and striking visuals, setting the tone for what promises to be one of SRK’s most thrilling roles yet.</p>.<p>While the announcement of the new film had already captured the nation’s attention, the 'SRK Day' celebration and his live recreation of the dialogue took the anticipation to an all-new level.</p><p>Directed and written by Siddharth Anand, <em>King</em> is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures and is slated for a 2026 release.</p>