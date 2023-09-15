SRK thanks fans on 'Jawan' success, credits technicians as 'real heroes and heroines' of film

At a press conference to celebrate the movie's success, Shah Rukh said it took four years to complete Jawan due to Covid. The film has made almost Rs 700 crore at the box office since its release on September 7. \

"Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. Jawan has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film."