Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 700 crore mark at global box office

'Jawan' is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 15:30 IST

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has amassed over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared in a post on microblogging site X that the film has grossed Rs 735 crore worldwide in nine days of its release.

“Jab woh villain banta hai na toh uske saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta... and, the rest is history! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” the post read.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 15:30 IST)
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanSRKJawanTrendingBox office revenues

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT