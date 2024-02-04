Sterling K Brown says Robert Downey Jr will deservingly win Oscar for best actor in a supporting role

Los Angeles: Sterling K Brown is happy to be nominated for the Oscar in the best actor in a supporting role category, but the American Fiction star says Robert Downey Jr will win the trophy for Oppenheimer at the upcoming awards.

Brown has secured an Oscar nod for his turn as Clifford Ellison in American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson, and Downey Jr is nominated for his career-defining turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Other nominees in the best actor in a supporting role category are Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).