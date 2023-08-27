'Stranger Things' ending won't be easy: Actor Joe Keery

"It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end. I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show. It's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it... Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too," the 31-year-old actor told fashion journal Women's Wear Daily in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike.