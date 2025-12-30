<p>Lucknow: In a horrifying case, a servant couple allegedly held a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter captive in a room for three years without giving them proper food in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uttar%20Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Mahoba district. </p><p>The servant couple were apparently driven by greed for property, which resulted in the death of the man and reduced the girl to a "skeleton".</p><p>According to the reports, the man, identified as Om Prakash Rathore, died on Monday owing to lack of proper food and care. </p>.One dies as overloaded truck mounts divider, topples onto SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.<p>The girl was identified as Rashmi and was found naked and almost unconscious in the room.</p><p>Reports said that Rathore lived with his mentally challenged daughter in Mahoba town after retirement. His wife had died around nine years ago.</p><p>Rathore had hired a servant couple, Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife Ramdevi, to take care of himself and his daughter. </p><p>It was alleged that the accused couple took over the entire house, confined Rathore and his daughter to a room and deprived them of proper food.</p><p>The couple did not allow Rathore’s relatives to meet him and his daughter, reports suggested. </p><p>Police said that they were investigating the matter. They said that the autopsy report of the deceased would reveal the cause of death. Meanwhile, Rashmi was admitted to a hospital.</p>