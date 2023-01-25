Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt note for Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul after their wedding

Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt note for Athiya, KL Rahul

Athiya and KL Rahul first met through a mutual friend and instantly got along. Sparks flew and the two started dating but kept their personal lives private

  • Jan 25 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 14:35 ist
Reacting to Suniel's post, Athiya commented, 'Love you dropping a red heart emoji.' Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is in a happy place with the marriage of his daughter Athiya Shetty to the Indian cricketer KL Rahul, recently took to his Instagram to share his happiness with his followers as he shared a picture of the newly-wed couple from the ceremony that took place on January 23 at his farmhouse in Khandala.

He wrote in the caption, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust...congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul."

Reacting to Suniel's post, Athiya commented, "Love you dropping a red heart emoji."

Suniel's friends from the fraternity also congratulated him for his daughter's wedding.

Sonu Sood commented, "Congratulations annaaaaaa," along with lots of heart-eyes emoticons, while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Athiya and KL Rahul first met through a mutual friend and instantly got along. Sparks flew and the two started dating but kept their personal lives private.

Fans finally got a whiff of their romance when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about the same on social media.

He wrote, "You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let's go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur (sic)." Following this, Athiya said it was 'time to block' him.

Athiya Shetty
Suniel Shetty
K L Rahul

