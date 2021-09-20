'Sunny' trailer: Jayasurya stars in an unconventional drama about solitude

Actor Jayasurya took to Twitter on Monday to unveil the trailer of his latest and 100th movie Sunny much to the delight of fans. The video features him in a simple yet striking new avatar and highlights the character's journey.

A different attempt

The Malayalam film industry has over the years emerged as the go-to place for unique content as filmmakers are more than keen to explore bold themes. CU Soon, for example, garnered attention as it featured a compelling narrative -- about the flesh trade that played out through computer screens. Sunny appears to be yet another bold attempt from Mollywood as the story revolves around a single character and highlights his struggles with solitude. If this is indeed the case, the film will play out like a drama and not a thriller, which makes it a departure from recent 'OTT hits' such as Nayattu and Kuruthi.



One-man act

Jayasurya made his presence felt with his work in Sufiyum Sujatayum, the first major Malayalam movie to opt for a digital-only release. That said, he wasn't really the star of the movie as Aditi Rao Hydari's reel love story emerged as the highlight of the movie. Sunny is a completely different ball game on this front. The trailer suggests that Jayasurya will get ample scope to internalise the feeling experienced by his character, bringing out his journey from anxious to calm. One can expect him to deliver a performance that is eccentric and realistic in equal measures.

In safe hands

The film has been directed by Ranjith Sankar, widely regarded as one of the most talented names in Mollywood. The filmmaker shares a strong professional rapport with Jayasurya and previously collaborated with him for the Pretham series. The trailer suggests that he has been able to extract a layered performance from 'Jaya'.



A treat for the OTT audience

There's no denying the fact that most of the recent direct to OTT releases were designed for a theatrical experience and premiered digitally only because of the pandemic. Malik, for example, would have made an even stronger impact in theatres as its engaging background score and cinematography made it bonafide big screen material. Sunny is clearly an exception as it has been shot with limited resources and doesn't have elements such as punch dialogues and a 'heroine' that one associate with commercial cinema. In fact, a digital-only release is likely to help it find a wider audience, something that may not have happened otherwise