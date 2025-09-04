Menu
'Superman' sequel is titled 'Man of Tomorrow', set for release in July 2027

James Gunn's 'Superman' reboot came out in July 2025 with Corenswet replacing Henry Cavil as the titular superhero.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025
Published 04 September 2025
