#Suriya46: Suriya’s new film with Venky Atluri officially announced

The film, produced by Naga Vamsi Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas, went on floors on June 09 in Hyderabad.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:47 IST

