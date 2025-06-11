<p>After months of speculations and talks, Tamil cinema’s <em>Singham</em> Suriya’s 46<sup>th</sup> film was officially announced today with the first look poster featuring <em>Nadippin Nayagan</em> Suriya. On Wednesday, the makers took to their social media and released the first poster officially announcing his next major project, tentatively titled <em>#Suriya46</em>.</p><p>The film, produced by Naga Vamsi Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainment, along with Fortune Four Cine, went on floors on June 09 in Hyderabad.</p>.<p>Suriya sports a brown jacket, grey trousers, and brown loafers in the first poster, shown walking with style. The poster carries the tagline, '<em>And the Celebration begins…</em>"</p><p>The film is said to be a heartwarming entertainer that brings back memories of Suriya’s clean-shaven, boy-next-door appearance from the late-90s. Mamitha Baiju has been roped in opposite Suriya in this project and the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar and is slated for a Summer 2026 release.</p>.<p>Ahead of the film’s launch, Suriya, along with producer Naga Vamsi and director Venky Atluri, offered prayers at the Palani Murugan temple. The pictures of them visiting the shrine went viral on social media with Suriya fans pouring all love for his neat and suave look.</p><p>Suriya was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's <em>Retro</em>, opposite Pooja Hegde. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film performed well at the box office and became a commercial success, especially after the setback of <em>Kanguva</em>, directed by Siva.</p>