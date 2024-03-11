Takeaways from the 2024 Oscars show: From Pro-Palestine protest to Ukraine's first award

Kimmile celebrates strike victories

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue included the usual jabs at the Hollywood elite with a reference to best supporting actor nominee Robert Downey Jr.'s history of drug abuse and joking that Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie, who was snubbed for a best-actress nomination, and Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for best supporting actor, had already won The genetic lottery.

He also celebrated the end of a difficult year in Hollywood, where strikes by actors and writers halted production of movies and television for months.

"Actors no longer have to worry about getting replaced by AI thanks to this historic agreement. Actors are now able to go back to worrying about being replaced by younger, more attractive people ...

"This long and difficult work stoppage taught us that this very strange town of ours, as pretentious and superficial as it can be, at its heart is a union town. It's not just a bunch of heavily Botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie-drinking, diabetes prescription-abusing, gluten-sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering Chihuahuas. This is a coalition of strong, hard-working, mentally tough laborers, women and men who would 100% sure die if we even had to touch the handle of a shovel."