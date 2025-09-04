<p>Touted as the first Kannada film to enjoy a successful 25-week theatrical run, B R Panthulu's 1958 hit <em>School Master</em> tells the story of an honest teacher named Ranganna. When he becomes headmaster of his village school, he is horrified by its poor condition. The rest of the film details his journey to reform the school as he battles a corrupt system and overcomes many challenges.</p>.<p>Vishnuvardhan rose to fame with the 1972 movie <em>Naagarahaavu</em>. Directed by Puttanna Kanagal, the Kannada movie shows him in a fiery rebel avatar, Ramachari, who respects no one but his teacher, Chamayya (played by KS Ashwath). He gave the character a new life with his powerful and difficult-to-tame character. While the film features a heartbreaking love story, it’s the emotionally charged teacher-student bond that leaves a lasting impact.</p>.<p>Veteran actor-director V Ravichandran brought heart and humor to the screen with <em>Halli Meshtru </em>(1992), a film that pays tribute to the role of teachers in rural education.</p>.<p><em>Care of Footpath </em>(2006) is about an orphan slum boy, Slummu, and his strong will to study in the face of rejection by society. Saraswati, played by Tara, comes to Slummu’s rescue. The good-hearted teacher goes all the way to ensure Slummu is enrolled in her school. The film shows how a supportive mentor can help a gifted individual achieve his or her dreams.</p>.<p>Released in 2019<em>, Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru</em> is far from perfect, but it must be lauded for highlighting the issue of inequality in education. Jaggesh plays Kalidasa, a witty teacher who is passionate about his profession and the Kannada language. The 2019 film begins with this trademark comedy and turns serious gradually. It shows the problems children face in accessing education, which is their basic right.</p>