Telugu actor N T Ramaswamy attacked, slapped by woman for negative role after 'Love Reddy' screening

<p>The audience does take movie roles seriously, and this has again been proved as a woman attacked and slapped Telugu actor N T Ramaswamy after a screening of his latest movie <em>Love Reddy</em>.</p><p>The actor who played the role of an antagonist in the movie, attended the screening in Hyderabad along with his co-stars and was seen thanking fans from the stage.</p><p>The woman, in a video that has now gone viral, can be seen storming the stage, approaching Ramaswamy, and then grabbing his collar and slapping him.</p><p>Before the attack on the actor, the video which went viral on X, opens with a scene from the movie <em>Love Reddy</em> where Ramaswamy can be seen in his role, hitting a stone on his head and then strikes his on-screen daughter's head too with it.</p><p>The cast, who were on stage along with the actor, came to his rescue by being his shield from the woman, and told her 'its just a film'.</p>.<p>Directed and written by Smaran Reddy and produced by Hemalatha Reddy, the movie in which Ramaswamy plays an important role, was released on October 18.</p><p>People flooded the reply section of the video expressing their opinions over the incident.</p><p>A user <a href="https://x.com/Criticalway_/status/1849710254247842172" rel="nofollow">wrote</a>, "<em>Jab tak</em> cinema <em>hai tab tak log aise hi pagal bnte rahenge</em>."</p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/Jyoti_singh112/status/1849801165413679520" rel="nofollow">wrote</a>, "AND Actors, producers say there is No effect on people cuz of the content shown in the movies and they don't do it in real life....Those dimwits should learn something from this incident and stop making movies like <em>Animal</em>. This is a perfect example of the post effect...."</p><p>Another user <a href="https://x.com/the_ace_001/status/1849710402311004575" rel="nofollow">wrote</a>, "Relax guys they are doing their movie promotion here."</p><p>An X user <a href="https://x.com/k_twitz/status/1849806052856037610" rel="nofollow">replied</a>, "It's a script and poor marketing strategy, look at the slaps again."</p><p>Another X user <a href="https://x.com/iampurvang5/status/1849710364256018733" rel="nofollow">wrote</a>, "<em>Achha huva patthar nai tha hathme</em>." (Good that she didn't use a stone)</p><p>One of the replies <a href="https://x.com/JahreelaJanwar0/status/1849724529448452328" rel="nofollow">read</a>, "<em>Anuty jyada imotional ho gai</em>. (sic)"(Aunty has become too emotional)</p>