Tencent to release 'Dungeon and Fighter' mobile game in May after seven years

Last Updated 22 April 2024, 03:15 IST

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings said on Monday that it will release its much-anticipated "Dungeon and Fighter" mobile game on May 21 after seven years of development.

Officially named "Dungeon and Fighter: Origin", the action game, developed by Korean firm Nexon, is a mobile adaptation of the "Dungeon and Fighter" computer game, one of the world's most profitable computer games.

The game first came to light in 2017 when Tencent obtained government approval for a release before its approval was revoked. Tencent obtained a new license for the game this February.

(Published 22 April 2024, 03:15 IST)
