Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel's film begins with pooja ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram

After the cast announcement, the makers of the film 'Thalaivar 170' shared an update about Rajinikanth's 170th film.
The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and was officially launched today with the formal pooja ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.
Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on Instagram on Wednesday.
Reportedly, no cameras were allowed at the spot, and official pictures of the ceremony were taken by the makers. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. This movie will also mark the reunion of cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen after 32 years.
Touted to be a cop-drama, the movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel and is backed by Subhaskaran of Lyca Productions.