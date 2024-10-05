'The Signature' movie review: A journey of medical woes and emotional misfires

<p>An elderly couple is on the verge of their much-awaited European holiday, but the wife ends up in the hospital due to a brain haemorrhage.</p>.<p>Unfortunately, not much brainpower seems to have gone into the film’s proceedings.</p>.<p>The story of a middle-class man battling astronomical medical bills to keep his partner alive should pull at your heartstrings. But ‘The Signature’, adapted from the 2013 Marathi film ‘Anumati’, evokes little emotion. </p>.<p>It feels more like a documentary — and a dull one at that — on how society treats senior citizens. Often considered “useless” and unworthy of insurance policies.</p>.'Devara: Part 1' movie review | Worth a watch despite a flawed script.<p>Anupam Kher finds himself Rs 5 lakh poorer just a week after his wife (Neena Kulkarni) is hospitalised. A DNR (do-not-resuscitate order) is thrust on him — he has to sign the form saying the patient need not be resuscitated if her heart stops. </p>.<p>The son doesn’t want to spend more on his mother’s ventilator support, but the daughter parts with her bangles to pay the mounting bills.</p>.<p>Kher desperately tries to raise money through all possible means: selling ancestral property, pleading with his brother for his share, knocking at newspaper offices for fundraisers, and even prostrating before insurance agents.</p>.<p>Mahima Chaudhary makes an abrupt and awkward entry as Kher’s ex-flame, contributing little to the medical crisis narrative. The drama succeeds in one aspect though — highlighting the plight of “valueless” senior citizens pitted against the youth, who are considered “national treasures”.</p>.<p>The film tries hard to work the tear ducts. It only elicits a weary sigh.</p>