Theatre is the mother of acting, says ‘Undekhi’ actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is arguably one of the most underrated actors in the film industry. The powerhouse performer has carved a niche for himself with his striking screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery. Speaking exclusively to DH, ‘Layak’ opens up abiout his latest web series Undekhi and his professional journey.

What encouraged you to give the nod to Undekhi?

I was quite spellbound by the fantastic script and read it in one go. The story is relatable and multi-layered. Moreover, as the series features numerous actors there are multiple dynamics at work. In some ways, I have rarely come across such a plot or script.

You played a cop in Jamtara as well. Are you worried about being typecast?

I do not think that is a possibility as the characters are poles apart. They are from different socio-political backgrounds and are different human beings.

What is your take on the OTT revolution?

We can’t help it as we are living in the digital era and a new world is evolving. Under the current circumstances, cinema halls are closed and people are hooked to OTT releases. We can watch the digital shows at home. Moreover, such content has a strong archival value. People can also watch whatever they want.

How did the acting bug bite you?

The root lies in my childhood. I come from a Bengali family and was always exposed to academics as well as music. After my board examinations, I joined a theatre (group) and realised yeh mujhse ho sakhta hai. I soon joined National School of Drama and honed my skills. In 1997, I came to Mumbai.

In what way has your theatre experience come in handy?

Theatre is the mother of acting. Everything comes from there. Whenever I am in doubt, I tend to go back to the basics.

How do you deal with setbacks?

Roadblocks are a part of everyone’s life and are nothing new. We just have to fight the setbacks (and stay strong).

What advice would you like to give to newcomers?

Stay happy and be content with whatever you have. Moreover, it is important to be connected to real life.