Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

There was no script in place for ‘Arth’, says Shabana Azmi

'Arth', which won Azmi the best actress National Award, is reportedly said to be a semi-autobiographical film about Mahesh Bhatt's extramarital relationship with Parveen Babi.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 08:57 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsbollywoodShabana Azmi

Follow us on :

Follow Us