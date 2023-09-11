Took 2 years to cast over 160 actors: Mukesh Chhabra outlines massive process as 'Jawan' smashes box-office records

But the business aspect of it aside, how was it to put together a massive cast? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, in an interview with The Indian Express shared the experience of bringing in over 160 actors for the massive actioner. Chhabra himself has also played a minor role in the movie in one scene.

Chhabra told IE that he started the process of casting nearly 2 years ago and started off with watching some movies of Atlee.

"I read the script and I knew the casting would be huge! For two years, I had to keep the story strictly confidential. It was the same with a film like Dangal or Shah Rukh’s next, Dunki," Chhabra told the publication.