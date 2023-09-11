Took 2 years to cast over 160 actors: Mukesh Chhabra outlines massive process as 'Jawan' smashes box-office records

The mass hysteria surrounding superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is showing no signs of slowing down as the film continues to create and break records ever since its release on September 7. The movie earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in special appearance. At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.
But the business aspect of it aside, how was it to put together a massive cast? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, in an interview with The Indian Express shared the experience of bringing in over 160 actors for the massive actioner. Chhabra himself has also played a minor role in the movie in one scene.
Chhabra told IE that he started the process of casting nearly 2 years ago and started off with watching some movies of Atlee.
"I read the script and I knew the casting would be huge! For two years, I had to keep the story strictly confidential. It was the same with a film like Dangal or Shah Rukh’s next, Dunki," Chhabra told the publication.
Chhabra said the most difficult part of casting for the film was the supporting female characters alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The idea of mixing new and popular faces really paid off with Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra's popularity against the relatively lesser known actors Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi and Girija Oak. Chhabra said the surprise element was in casting Sunil Grover in a villainous role, whom people have only seen portray funny characters so far.
Asked to describe how it was working with SRK, Chhabra said the actor makes everyone feels so at ease, there is absolutely no 'fear'. "When you meet him, he gives you so much love that you can never feel awkward. I have worked with every star, every actor but Shah Rukh sir makes you feel so comfortable, in life and even on sets. As an actor when you are working with him, you realise he is so focused, so charming that you hope you don’t forget your lines! But thank God that didn’t happen," IE quoted him as saying.
Chhabra also let his audiences work out an Easter egg in the form of a scene between actors Priyamani and Ashlesha Thakur, who had earlier shared screen space in the Manoj Bajpai thriller series Family Man.
Jawan, a father-son story as the focal point, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, portrayed by Shah Rukh.