Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups': Kiara Advani's bold new avatar as Nadia gets the internet buzzing

This new character mark is touted to be a new stepping stone for her as she steps into unexplored territory under the direction of ace filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 08:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 08:16 IST
Entertainment NewsKiara AdvaniTrendingActor YashFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us