<p>One of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em>, continues to build massive momentum as the makers dropped the first look of Yash's love interest, Nadia, played by Kiara Advani.</p><p>Kiara, who has steadily built a niche space with her versatility and electric screen presence, appears in a completely new avatar. Having navigated a variety of genres—ranging from poignant dramas to high-octane commercial cinema—she has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent figures in showbiz. This new character mark is touted to be a new stepping stone for her as she steps into unexplored territory under the direction of ace filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.</p><p>More than just a glamorous avatar, the first look reveals Kiara playing a character with immense depth. The first look poster is set against a circus theme, and her gripping portrayal promises a visual spectacle.</p>.<p>Yash is making his return to the silver screen after four years. He was last seen in <em>KGF 2</em>. His highly anticipated return in <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> coincides with the 7th anniversary of KGF and has sparked massive excitement among fans.</p><p>Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, underscoring its global ambition.</p><p>The film assembles a formidable technical team, featuring National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and TP Abid leading production design. Additionally, Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) and the National Award-winning duo Anbariv choreographed the film’s high-octane action sequences.</p>.<p>Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.</p>